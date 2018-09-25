Marshall University and BioAgilytix team up for career session and recruiting event aimed at science majors

HUNTINGTON, W.Va— Marshall University and BioAgilytix, a leading provider of contract bioanalytical testing services with specialization in large molecule bioanalysis, are partnering to host a career information session and recruitment event for science majors at Marshall’s Huntington, West Virginia campus Thursday, Oct. 18.

The event is aimed at educating students with degrees in biology, chemistry, and related science fields on the career opportunities available to them in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, including those at contract research organizations (CROs) such as BioAgilytix.

The “meet and greet” event format will give science students the opportunity to speak with BioAgilytix executives – including BioAgilytix’s president and CEO, Jim Datin, who is a Marshall University alumnus – about the innovative and growing career opportunities in the realm of drug development, and gain expert insights on how to both find and increase their chances of landing a scientific job that best fits their skills and interests. Students can also participate in “speed interviews” to learn about career opportunities at BioAgilytix and even apply to open entry-level positions at their Durham, North Carolina, headquarters.

“BioAgilytix continues to grow, and we realize that a quality talent pipeline is critical to sustain our success and ability to serve customers’ increasingly complex bioanalytical needs,” said Datin. “We are excited to partner with a reputable university like Marshall, to meet their bright and talented science majors and help them learn more about the job opportunities available in the pharma and biotech industry and at BioAgilytix specifically.”

While on campus, BioAgilytix’s Global Chief Scientific Officer, Afshin Safavi, will give formal presentations to several science classes, and executives will also meet with Marshall faculty members to discuss ways to support students seeking positions in the drug development field.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Datin – who is a member of Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business Hall of Fame – and his team to our campus,” said Debby Stoler, Assistant Director, Employer Relations at the Marshall University Office of Career Education. “In my role, I am always looking to make connections with employers that will ultimately benefit our students. BioAgilytix is an innovative company that is committed to professional development, and I believe it would be a great place for any Marshall student to begin their career in the sciences.”

The main event will take place on October 18 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Marshall’s Science Building, Room 376. Students interested in attending can pre-register with Stephanie Blankenship in the College of Science dean’s office in person or by calling 304-696-2371.