Project Huntington Update: Another Operation Saigon Sunset Defendant Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Another defendant netted in Operation Saigon Sunset pled guilty today to a federal drug conspiracy charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Malcomb Simmons, of Huntington, also known as “Mac,” 45, entered his guilty plea to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl. Stuart praised the joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

“To date, Simmons is the 13th of 15 defendants that have pled guilty to a federal indictment as a result of Operation Saigon Sunset,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Heroin and fentanyl are deadly drugs that have caused tragic deaths of so many of Huntington’s residents. Project Huntington has certainly achieved great results, but our work is not done until every death causing drug dealer is eradicated from Huntington and other cities throughout the Southern District of West Virginia.”

Simmons admitted that he conspired with Manget Peterson, also known as “Money,” to distribute heroin and fentanyl in Huntington, West Virginia. Simmons admitted that he supplied “Money” with heroin and fentanyl for “Money” to add to his heroin to sell in Huntington.

Simmons faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on January 14, 2019.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.