Most read
- Former WSAZ Employee Posts $1,500 PR Bond
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Attorney General DeWine Announces School Safety Training Grants for Schools in Ohio
- Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV.: Is our great city dying a slow death?
- Marshall School of Pharmacy assistant professor receives award from National Community Pharmacists Association
- Project Huntington Update: Another Operation Saigon Sunset Defendant Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
- Marshall University and BioAgilytix team up for career session and recruiting event aimed at science majors
Long Time Guard Retires at Marquee Pullman
Prior to the national terror vigilance for soft targets, Pullman's cinema endured a series of robberies. A bandit held a gun to the head of the manager before making off with the funds. Several more occurred. Police had no suspects. The late Curtis McCall, president/CEO, notified the city that unless the crime spree could be stopped, he would likely shut down the cinema. McCall did not want anyone hurt. During a robbery at Marquee's North Carolina cinema, a member of management was murdered.
Police eventually arrested an assistant manager as one of those involved. He's in prison.
When John was hired, the still fresh dangers persisted. To paraphrase, Charlotte Alesi, the general manager, received the ultimate commitment from the soon to be hired security guard --- he would protect her (and everyone else) with his life.
On weekends (and busy periods) , John's usually near the concession watching the front doors as guests enter. He's nearby too in case an employee asks for assistance in an auditorium.
John's retirement party will be Sunday, September 30 beginning at 5 p.m.