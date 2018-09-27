Sarah Thacker: Bill Cosby’s Verdict: Racist, Cruel or Just?

Nearly everyone knows comedian Bill Cosby. He entered our homes through our TV screens, through parental advice books and standup specials. But, although he was a loving, charming man on TV, rape allegations have been circling him for decades. Throughout his trial, evidence was presented to prove these allegations well and truly founded, and that these women did actually experience date rape and sexual assault. And, although the memes on the internet make it commonplace to joke about Bill’s drugging the Kool-Aid or giving someone a pudding pop, what these women endured was no laughing matter.

What’s most shocking to me are the remarks made after the trial. Bill’s wife, Camille, and Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt. They say that the prosecutor used “falsified evidence” against him, and Camille later said that Cosby was doing fine because he knew these were lies perpetrated against him. “You know what this country has done to black men for centuries,” she said.

His spokesperson had even more to say on the subject than she did, surprisingly. He said that this was “the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States,”. That’s a pretty ignorant statement considering all of the trials that happened during the Civil Rights movement, and even the Salem witch trials, where women were hung simply for being able to read and do math proficiently. But, the man went on, remarkably, and said that the three psychologists that testified against Cosby in court were “white women who make money off of accusing black men of being sexual predators.” He even accused the prosecutors of tampering with a recording of a phone call between one of the victims’ mothers and Cosby.

One of his victims, Janice Dickinson said this in her testimony: “The harrowing memory of the rape continues to this day. I have recurring nightmares, I wake up in fear, I fear the dark. I struggle to discuss this even with my beloved husband of 6 years.” She went on to describe how being raped by an actor in the entertainment business affected her confidence, her career goals, and her job performance as an actress and model. She even moved to Italy to get away from Cosby, so she’d never have to see him again. “But the rape is etched into my soul. Therapy has helped some but it has not helped to restore my innocence. I was never the same. I will never be the same.”

With that in mind, I don’t believe that the verdict was racist. He did not go to prison because he was black. He went to prison because he is a rapist, and he’s a danger to the community. He has affected these women’s lives so deeply that the damage may never be undone, and for that he needed to be punished.

Some people say that because he’s an octogenarian (He’s 81 years old), blind and walks with a cane that he’s no longer a threat to the community and that putting him in prison for 3-10 years is not justice, it’s cruel. But, I say that God works in mysterious ways. “Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord.” Sometimes God does not do things as quickly as we would like him to, but if you’re truly evil, he will eventually take his vengeance.

“The LORD loves righteousness and justice; the earth is full of his unfailing love.” ~ Psalm 33:5