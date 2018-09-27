United States Attorney Mike Stuart Launches Listening Tour

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart is launching a series of community forums over the next few months to discuss public safety issues. The forums, presented in partnership with West Virginia’s Substance Abuse Prevention Coalitions, will be held at locations throughout the Southern District of West Virginia and invite open discussion on substance abuse, violent crime, school safety, and other public safety issues currently impacting local communities.

City and county government officials, public health officials, school administrators, teachers, parents, students, church leaders, residents and area law enforcement representatives are encouraged to attend the community forums.

“I’m going to do a lot more listening than talking,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I want to hear the concerns of the public and to make sure we are doing all we can do to address the needs of our citizens.”

In October, the following community forums will be held from 6:00 – 7:30pm:

Tuesday, October 2 - Cabell County – Holiday Inn Express, 3551 US Rt. 60 East, Barboursville

Thursday, October 11 – Raleigh County – Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley

Tuesday, October 16 – Logan County - Word of Life Church, 518 Mud Fork Road, Logan

Tuesday, October 23 – Putnam County – Teays Valley Church of the Nazerene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane

Doors will open at 5:00pm for networking.