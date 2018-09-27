Most read
- Former WSAZ Employee Posts $1,500 PR Bond
- Fieldhouse Coming Down
- FLASHBACK: Images of Ironton's 2011 Memorial Day Parade
- Attorney General DeWine Announces School Safety Training Grants for Schools in Ohio
- Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV.: Is our great city dying a slow death?
- Marshall School of Pharmacy assistant professor receives award from National Community Pharmacists Association
- Project Huntington Update: Another Operation Saigon Sunset Defendant Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
- Marshall University and BioAgilytix team up for career session and recruiting event aimed at science majors
United States Attorney Mike Stuart Launches Listening Tour
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 02:46 Updated 4 hours ago From a Release by U.S. Attorney's Office for Southern District of WV
City and county government officials, public health officials, school administrators, teachers, parents, students, church leaders, residents and area law enforcement representatives are encouraged to attend the community forums.
“I’m going to do a lot more listening than talking,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I want to hear the concerns of the public and to make sure we are doing all we can do to address the needs of our citizens.”
In October, the following community forums will be held from 6:00 – 7:30pm:
Tuesday, October 2 - Cabell County – Holiday Inn Express, 3551 US Rt. 60 East, Barboursville
Thursday, October 11 – Raleigh County – Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley
Tuesday, October 16 – Logan County - Word of Life Church, 518 Mud Fork Road, Logan
Tuesday, October 23 – Putnam County – Teays Valley Church of the Nazerene, 3937 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane
Doors will open at 5:00pm for networking.