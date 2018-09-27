Kenova Police Make Narcotics Arrest

Kenova Police intercepted a delivery of narcotics in the city Monday morning September 24 while acting on a citizen’s tip of drug activity in the area. Undercover officers made contact with the suspect and made arrangements to purchase heroin on Beech Street.

As the suspect vehicle approached the area, KPD officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver attempted to leave the area and found the area blocked off by other officers. Following a short standoff, the driver and his pas

senger finally exited the vehicle. Huntington Police were called to assist with one of HPD’s canine units.



Jack Lamont Moon, 36, of Columbus, Ohio was arrested on 16th Street in Kenova. He had the agreed amount of heroin in his possession. He was also carrying a firearm.



Moon is a convicted felon out of Ohio having a previous conviction for drug trafficking.



Moon was taken before Magistrate David Ferguson in Wayne County where he has been charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics, transporting a controlled substance into the state, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.



Magistrate Ferguson set bond for Moon at $50,000 cash only.