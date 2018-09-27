Most read
Huntington Police Execute Search Warrant
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 20:46 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The Huntington Police Department’s Special Investigations Bureau executed a search warrant at 224 Gallaher St. Detectives recovered distribution amounts of a substance believed to be heroin, methamphetamine, scales and paraphernalia for both use and distribution of drugs. A surveillance DVR was also recovered and will be analyzed for further evidence.
Amber K. Clifford and Joshua L. Keaton were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales. Phillip Workman was charged with possession of drugs. Three other people were detained at the residence and later released.