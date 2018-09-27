Most read
- Former WSAZ Employee Posts $1,500 PR Bond
- Marshall University and BioAgilytix team up for career session and recruiting event aimed at science majors
- Project Huntington Update: Another Operation Saigon Sunset Defendant Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy
- Marshall School of Pharmacy assistant professor receives award from National Community Pharmacists Association
- BREAKING... ABA Asks Judiciary Wait on Kavanaugh until FBI Investigates
- Attorney General DeWine Announces School Safety Training Grants for Schools in Ohio
- Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV.: Is our great city dying a slow death?
- Marshall School of Medicine student earns scholarship from National Health Service Corps
Former Justice David Files Civil Rights Claim over Impeachment
"... the House was not interested in investigating whether the facts warranted impeachment. Instead, it used these charges as a pretext to remove all four Justices on West Virginia’s highest Court so that the Governor could replace the popularly elected Justices with Republican men and create a “conservative court” for years to come... The Defendants must be enjoined from taking further action that degrades Justice Davis’s rights under the Constitutions of both the state of West Virginia and the United States."
*A copy of the 40 page complaint may be downloaded as a PDF below.*
Essentially, David alleges that the governor and legislature have utilized alleged overspending as impeachable offenses, the House failed to make findings of fact, and the process itself has violated due process, prevails upon gender bias, implicates the First Amendment, equal process, and attempts to over ride the elected will of the voters.
- Davis v. Justice and WV Legislature (257.32 KB)