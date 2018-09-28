Marshall to cohost 2nd Annual Community Halloween Science Bash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s College of Science will cohost the 2nd Annual Community Halloween Science Bash from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Science Building on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

Hosted in partnership with West Virginia Science Adventures, the event will feature 25 stations of science fun for the whole family. Participants can explore the stars in Marshall’s planetarium, meet some live animals, make spooky slime and more. There also will be trick-or-treating and, beginning at 4:30 p.m., a best science-themed costume contest.

The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, contact Dr. Suzanne Strait at WVScienceAdventures@gmail.com or visitwww.wvscienceadventures.org.