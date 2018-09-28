Explosive Device Investigated in Barboursville

The Barboursville Police Department responded to a call concerning an explosive device outside a residence on Lee Street Friday, Sept. 28. Upon investigation of said device, it was determined to be minor in nature and no injuries or property damage was reported or recorded.

For the safety of our residents a perimeter was established to sweep the area for any other danger. Barboursville Schools were not placed on lockdown and there was no immediate threat to students.Barboursville Police advise if any suspicious activity is observed in your area or any such device discovered, to call 911 immediately.The incident remains under investigation by both the Barboursville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's office.