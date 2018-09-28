Explosive Device Investigated in Barboursville

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, September 28, 2018 - 13:58 Updated 3 hours ago

The Barboursville Police Department responded to a call concerning an explosive device outside a residence on Lee Street Friday, Sept. 28. Upon investigation of said device, it was determined to be minor in nature and no injuries or property damage was reported or recorded.

For the safety of our residents a perimeter was established to sweep the area for any other danger. Barboursville Schools were not placed on lockdown and there was no immediate threat to students.Barboursville Police advise if any suspicious activity is observed in your area or any such device discovered, to call 911 immediately.The incident remains under investigation by both the Barboursville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's office.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus