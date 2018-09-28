Most read
Explosive Device Investigated in Barboursville
For the safety of our residents a perimeter was established to sweep the area for any other danger. Barboursville Schools were not placed on lockdown and there was no immediate threat to students.Barboursville Police advise if any suspicious activity is observed in your area or any such device discovered, to call 911 immediately.The incident remains under investigation by both the Barboursville Police Department and the State Fire Marshal's office.