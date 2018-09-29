Most read
Prayer Service Sunday for Former Council member's Daughter Diagnosed with Cancer
"Our sweet 14 year old daughter Hannah has been diagnosed today with a rare form of cancer in her leg called Osteocarcinoma. She will have a full body scan next week to determine if the cancer has spread throughout her tiny body before chemotherapy treatments begin, " Scott Caserta wrote in a Facebook post.
Caserta told HNN she plans to attend her high school homecoming dance before she begins her cancer battle. "We pray her battle ends before it even begins with God's divine intervention," referring to the laying of healing hands on Hannah at the Christ Temple service.
"We believe God continues working miracles and He will bless our daughter with amazing works," Caserta stressed.
The church is located on Johnstown Road in Huntington. If you can't come to the service, you can watch live on the church Facebook page , http://www.ctcwv.com.
Jan Hite King has ordered $2 purple bracelets with all proceeds going to the Hannah Caerta Medical Fund. Check her FB profile for details.
During her dad's time on city council, Hannah was a regular visitor to Huntington City Council meetings.