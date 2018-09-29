Ceredo, Barboursville, Milton Schedule Council Meetings

Ceredo, Barboursville and Milton hold meetings of city council this week. Each agenda is available as a PDF download below.

The Ceredo meeting is Monday, Oct. 1 at Ceredo Town Hall at the corner of B and Main Streets. The regular meeting is the first Monday of every month.

On Tuesday Oct. 2, Barboursville Village Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in the community building on Central Avenue. Barboursville holds council meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.

Milton City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building on Smith Street. Milton's council meets the first Tuesday of every month.



