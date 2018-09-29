Most read
Ceredo, Barboursville, Milton Schedule Council Meetings
The Ceredo meeting is Monday, Oct. 1 at Ceredo Town Hall at the corner of B and Main Streets. The regular meeting is the first Monday of every month.
On Tuesday Oct. 2, Barboursville Village Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in the community building on Central Avenue. Barboursville holds council meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.
Milton City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building on Smith Street. Milton's council meets the first Tuesday of every month.
- Ceredo City Council Agenda (75.89 KB)
- Barboursville City Council Agenda (100.14 KB)
- Milton City Council Agenda (280.98 KB)