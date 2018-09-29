Ceredo, Barboursville, Milton Schedule Council Meetings

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 02:24 Updated 5 hours ago

Ceredo, Barboursville and Milton hold meetings of city council this week. Each agenda is available as a PDF download below. 

The Ceredo meeting is Monday, Oct. 1 at Ceredo Town Hall at the corner of B and Main Streets. The regular meeting is the first Monday of every month. 

On Tuesday Oct. 2, Barboursville Village Council meets at 7:30 p.m. in the community building on Central Avenue. Barboursville holds council meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. 

Milton City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building on Smith Street. Milton's council meets the first Tuesday of every month. 

 


  
  1. Ceredo City Council Agenda (75.89 KB)
  2. Barboursville City Council Agenda (100.14 KB)
  3. Milton City Council Agenda (280.98 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus