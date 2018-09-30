Marshall Outlasts Old Dominion in Soccer 4-2

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men's soccer team put up four goals in a big Conference USA win over the Old Dominion Monarchs, 4-2, Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. Four different players scored for the Herd in the win.



The Thundering Herd improves to 3-4-2 overall and 1-1-1 in Conference USA. Old Dominion drops to 5-3-1 and 3-1-0 in conference play.



The Monarchs got on the board first with a goal in the 18th minute. Less than eight minutes later, sophomore Jamil Roberts stole the ball away from the ODU keeper and sent it in for the equalizer and his first goal of the season. Two minutes and 25 seconds later, junior Illal Osmanu scored his second goal of the season with a header to give the Herd the lead.



Old Dominion's Jeremy Filerman was issued a red card in the 39th minute and the Monarchs played a man down for the rest of the contest. Marshall went in at the half up 2-1.



The match was tied up at 2-2 as Old Dominion found the back of the net just four minutes and five seconds into the second half. Marshall got back on the attack and put the pressure on the ODU defense. In the 65th minute, sophomore Collin Mocyunas scored his first career goal after he sent in a pass from freshman Gianni Bouzoukis.



The Herd put the exclamation point on the match during the final 10 second countdown as freshman Kelan Swales caught the Monarchs defense by surprise and broke away for the net. Swales beat the keeper with just one second left on the clock.



Marshall returns to the road for a non-conference match at East Tennessee State on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The Herd returns to Hoops Family Field on Oct. 9 against Fort Wayne.



COACH QUOTES: Head Coach Chris Grassie



Opening Statement

"This was a must win game for us tonight. The guys worked for it. I think we were a little past the zone, a little bit. We got into a rhythm but we kinda started a little sluggish and I think their goal really woke us up. We jumped on and went back in the lead. You know, the red card changed the game for them a little bit. We were able to pass and move the ball and make them come to us. There were a few more spaces there but credit to them, even with 10 men in the second half they fought hard and kept going. We needed a little bit of luck, it was defiantly a red card, our guys took advantage of it. [They] played well and moved the ball, defended well."



On Mocyunas' goal

"I think he would have something to say about drawing the red card. I don't think he saw it coming. It was a challenge on him and he's done great, played big games for us. We put him in against Dayton, a big game away, and Virginia. He's got some big game starts and you know it was good for him. It wasn't really going that well for him and he just stuck doing the simple things, working hard and he started feeling it, working it a little bit and was able to get in the box. Great goal tonight and I think it turned out to be the winner."



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall men's soccer team finally returns to Hoops Family Field for its first home match in 22 days, to host the defending Conference USA Tournament Champions the Old Dominion Monarchs. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m.



The Thundering Herd enters the match with an overall record of 2-4-2 and 0-1-1 in C-USA play. The Monarchs come in at 5-2-1 and 3-0-0 in conference action.



Fans who cannot attend the match can tune in through HerdVision on C-USAtv, as Jake Griffith will have the call, as well as on 88-1 WMUL-FM on-air and online at www.marshall.edu/wmul through one of the Listen Live links.



"This is the biggest match of the season for us so far," Herd head coach Chris Grassie said. "We need to perform at our best against a well-organized ODU team. We know that team quite well, having played them twice last year when they were good enough to make the NCAA tournament, and they are very similar this season. The three points on Saturday can make our season. A win will set us on the trajectory that we need to be in the running at the end of the season.



"It was a tough loss against Butler, and the guys can feel rightly aggrieved by [Butler's] first goal. But we have to learn from that, from our comeback, and from our mistakes, to finally put in the complete performance that we know we are capable of."



Marshall is coming off a tough 4-3 overtime loss at Butler Wednesday night. The Bulldogs got on the board first and led 2-0 in the first half. The Herd fought back as junior Carlos Diaz-Salcedo and freshman Gianni Bouzoukis found the back of the net to tie it up at 2-2. Butler scored again to take a 3-2 lead in the 84th minute, but Marshall was not finished. With just 5.4 seconds to go in regulation, junior Illal Osmanu scored on a header from six yards out to send the match to overtime. The Bulldogs closed out the match, scoring the game-winner with 10 seconds left in the first overtime period.



Seven different players have scored this season for the Herd. Junior Jonas Westmeyer and Bouzoukis lead the team with two goals each. Westmeyer also leads with three assists and has seven points. Redshirt junior keeper Paulo Pita has started and played all eight matches. Pita has recorded 27 saves, allowed 11 goals and has three shutouts.



The Monarchs have had a great start to conference play in its attempt to repeat as champions. Old Dominion defeated Charlotte (2-1), New Mexico (2-1) and South Carolina (1-0). Senior forward Max Wilschrey has scored eight of his team's 11 goals and leads Conference USA in goals and points (16). Ryan McLaughlin, Tom Wustenberg and Daniel Corona have been the other players to score for ODU with one goal each. Mertcan Akar has been the workhorse in the net for the Monarchs and comes in with 16 saves, 9 goals allowed and three shutouts.



This will be the eighth all-time meeting between the two schools and Old Dominion leads 5-2. The first meeting came back in 1983, a 2-1 ODU win. The last meeting came in the 2017 Conference USA Tournament semi-finals. With the 1-0 win Old Dominion moved on to the championship match, in which the Monarchs defeated the Charlotte 49ers, 1-0.



