Cross Country Led by Minor, Garrison at Paul Short Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa.—Marshall cross country competed Saturday at the Paul Short Invitational hosted by Lehigh University. Over 100 schools and 1,000 runners ran in the meet.

Men's (8K)

Women's (6K)

The men competed in the top flight gold division race, and finished 38th out of 41 finishing schools. The women competed in the brown division race and finished 41st out of 43 schools.In a race that featured 359 runners, juniorled the men's team with a 57th place score. He set a new personal record in the 8K with a time of 25:21.For the women, freshmanpaced the team for the third consecutive meet with a 6K time of 23:37, finishing 108th. The freshman tied the most recent high of a Marshall freshman leading the team at meets withwho led the team in three meets her freshmen season in 2015.Following Minor for the men was seniorwith a time of 26:05, finishing in 165th. Freshmanfinished third on the team for the third consecutive meet with a time of 27:00, and finished in 246th. Freshmanran in 27:33, coming in 271st place. Sophomorerounded out the top-five for Marshall, finishing in 27:36 in 273rd place.Following Garrison for the women was fellow freshmanwho finished 178th with a time of 24:16. Juniorfollowed her with a time of 24:58 in 234rd. Juniorfinished 251st with a time of 25:11. Juniorcompleted Marshall's top-five with a time of 25:42 in 277th."I thought we looked a lot better today than we have in the past couple weeks," assistant coachsaid. "We had a really good block of training the past two and a half weeks. We did take it a little lighter this week just to prepare for this race. The times won't reflect the performance because it was a hotter day and the course was really muddy, but overall it was a good meet."