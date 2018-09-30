Cross Country Led by Minor, Garrison at Paul Short Invitational

 Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 01:55 Updated 15 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
BETHLEHEM, Pa.—Marshall cross country competed Saturday at the Paul Short Invitational hosted by Lehigh University. Over 100 schools and 1,000 runners ran in the meet.

 
The men competed in the top flight gold division race, and finished 38th out of 41 finishing schools. The women competed in the brown division race and finished 41st out of 43 schools.
 
In a race that featured 359 runners, junior Alex Minor led the men's team with a 57th place score. He set a new personal record in the 8K with a time of 25:21.
 
For the women, freshman Madelyn Garrison paced the team for the third consecutive meet with a 6K time of 23:37, finishing 108th. The freshman tied the most recent high of a Marshall freshman leading the team at meets with Adriana Cook who led the team in three meets her freshmen season in 2015.
 
Following Minor for the men was senior Nick Schmidt with a time of 26:05, finishing in 165th. Freshman Ian Domenick finished third on the team for the third consecutive meet with a time of 27:00, and finished in 246th. Freshman Ryan Vaught ran in 27:33, coming in 271st place. Sophomore Joel Krznaric rounded out the top-five for Marshall, finishing in 27:36 in 273rd place.
 
Following Garrison for the women was fellow freshman Alexandra Evans who finished 178th with a time of 24:16. Junior Audreana Lewis followed her with a time of 24:58 in 234rd. Junior Mary Kerby finished 251st with a time of 25:11. Junior Abigail Short completed Marshall's top-five with a time of 25:42 in 277th.
 
"I thought we looked a lot better today than we have in the past couple weeks," assistant coach Caleb Bowen said. "We had a really good block of training the past two and a half weeks. We did take it a little lighter this week just to prepare for this race. The times won't reflect the performance because it was a hotter day and the course was really muddy, but overall it was a good meet."
 
FULL RESULTS
 
Men's (8K)
Alex Minor                        57th       25:21
Nick Schmidt                   165th     26:05
Ian Domenick                  246th     27:00
Ryan Vaught                    271st     27:33
Joel Krznaric                   273rd     27:36
Hunter Deem                   276th     27:39
Coy Smith                        278th     28:00
Christian Bradford          352nd    28:16                                    
                  
Women's (6K)
Madelyn Garrison           108th     23:37
Alexandra Evans             178th     24:16
Audreana Lewis              243rd     24:58
Mary Kerby                      251st     25:11
Abigail Short                   277th     25:42    
Mary Zulauf                     286th     26:31
Allison Short                   289th     26:49
