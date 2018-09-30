Most read
- Prayer Service Sunday for Former Council member's Daughter Diagnosed with Cancer
- BREAKING... GOP Agrees to One Week FBI Investigation
- Kenova Police Make Narcotics Arrest
- Former WSAZ Employee Posts $1,500 PR Bond
- Marshall to cohost 2nd Annual Community Halloween Science Bash
- GATORCHOPPIN ON ... When "this one" Belonged to the Big Red Machine
- Hunting season changes explained in 2018-2019 West Virginia hunting and trapping regulations summary brochure
- Manchin Applauds Renaming NASA facility for "Hidden Figures" Katherine Johnson
Cross Country Led by Minor, Garrison at Paul Short Invitational
Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 01:55 Updated 15 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The men competed in the top flight gold division race, and finished 38th out of 41 finishing schools. The women competed in the brown division race and finished 41st out of 43 schools.
In a race that featured 359 runners, junior Alex Minor led the men's team with a 57th place score. He set a new personal record in the 8K with a time of 25:21.
For the women, freshman Madelyn Garrison paced the team for the third consecutive meet with a 6K time of 23:37, finishing 108th. The freshman tied the most recent high of a Marshall freshman leading the team at meets with Adriana Cook who led the team in three meets her freshmen season in 2015.
Following Minor for the men was senior Nick Schmidt with a time of 26:05, finishing in 165th. Freshman Ian Domenick finished third on the team for the third consecutive meet with a time of 27:00, and finished in 246th. Freshman Ryan Vaught ran in 27:33, coming in 271st place. Sophomore Joel Krznaric rounded out the top-five for Marshall, finishing in 27:36 in 273rd place.
Following Garrison for the women was fellow freshman Alexandra Evans who finished 178th with a time of 24:16. Junior Audreana Lewis followed her with a time of 24:58 in 234rd. Junior Mary Kerby finished 251st with a time of 25:11. Junior Abigail Short completed Marshall's top-five with a time of 25:42 in 277th.
"I thought we looked a lot better today than we have in the past couple weeks," assistant coach Caleb Bowen said. "We had a really good block of training the past two and a half weeks. We did take it a little lighter this week just to prepare for this race. The times won't reflect the performance because it was a hotter day and the course was really muddy, but overall it was a good meet."
FULL RESULTS
Men's (8K)
Alex Minor 57th 25:21
Nick Schmidt 165th 26:05
Ian Domenick 246th 27:00
Ryan Vaught 271st 27:33
Joel Krznaric 273rd 27:36
Hunter Deem 276th 27:39
Coy Smith 278th 28:00
Christian Bradford 352nd 28:16
Women's (6K)
Madelyn Garrison 108th 23:37
Alexandra Evans 178th 24:16
Audreana Lewis 243rd 24:58
Mary Kerby 251st 25:11
Abigail Short 277th 25:42
Mary Zulauf 286th 26:31
Allison Short 289th 26:49