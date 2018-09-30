Most read
Women’s Soccer C-USA Road Swing Continues at Charlotte
Sunday, September 30, 2018 - 01:58 Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The Thundering Herd enters the contest on a three-match winning streak and an overall record of 5-4-2 and 3-1-0 in C-USA. The 49ers come in also winners of three-straight with a record of 7-3-0 overall and 3-0-0 in conference action.
Marshall is coming off a 1-0 victory at Old Dominion Friday night. Junior Marah Abu-Tayeh scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season in the 77th minute. Junior keeper Megan Bonelli made three saves in return to action.
The 49ers started conference action with a 5-1 win over FIU, a 3-0 victory at Norfolk and a 2-1 win at home over WKU Friday night. Charlotte was selected third in the preseason poll behind Rice and North Texas. The 49ers have outscored the competition 18-11 this season and sport four players who have scored more than one goal. Megan Greene leads the team with six goals, four assists and 16 points. Abby Stapleton has been the lone player in the net and has recorded 36 assists, allowed 11 goals, and has five shutouts.
Following the match at Charlotte, Marshall returns to the pitch Sunday, Oct. 7 at UTSA. The Herd's next home match is set for Friday, Oct. 12 against Rice.
