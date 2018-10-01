Marshall physical therapy student to compete in 2018 World Championship for Functional Fitness Oct. 5-7

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Faith Farley of the Marshall University School of Physical Therapy has earned a position on Team USA to compete in the 2018 World Championship for Functional Fitness in London, England Oct. 5-7.

Farley, 24, of Scott Depot, West Virginia, competed at the National Championship USA Sanctioned Crossfit event Aug. 25-26 and finished in 5th place, earning a position on the USA team. The team consists of five males and five females. She will be competing against 15 other nations.

With plans to graduate with her Doctor of Physical Therapy degree in May 2019, Farley said much of what she has learned during her time at Marshall helped to prepare her for competing at this level.

“I have learned a ton about human anatomy, exercise physiology, injury prevention and injury management throughout my time in the DPT program at Marshall,” Farley said. “I have used a lot that I have learned to help keep my body healthy while training at such a high intensity every day. It is also very helpful that if I do start to feel my body breaking down, I can take a step back and use the principles I have learned from physical therapy school and provide myself with some self-rehab.”

Farley said she became involved in competitive fitness during her college soccer career at Coastal Carolina University. She said she would never have dreamed of having an opportunity like this.

“Growing up as a competitive athlete, I have always loved the environment of the Crossfit gym and it has allowed me to stay competitive and surround myself with like-minded people who push you to be better every day,” Farley said. “I am so honored to have the opportunity to represent the USA and hopefully bring home the title of ‘world champs.’”

In previous years, this international competition consisted of eight countries, but it has grown to 16 countries. Farley said within the next few years, the organization hopes to have enough countries with their own federations to be adopted by the Olympic committee.

To learn more about the 2018 World Championship for Functional Fitness, visithttps://www.2018worlds.com. For more information about the USA Functional Fitness National Team, visithttps://usafunctionalfitness.org/.