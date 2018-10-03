Tsubasacon Brings Fandom to Huntington Oct. 5-7

 Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 01:42 Updated 5 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Tsubasacon Brings Fandom to Huntington Oct. 5-7

Tsubasacon , a three-day home grown fun-filled event that offers late-night dances, video programming, gaming rooms,  informative guest and fan panels moves into the Big Sandy Superstore Arena (& Conference Center as well) Friday Oct. 5- Sunday Oct. 7. 

All of the favorites return such as the wildly popular Saturday evening cos play costume contest (6-8 p.m.) and variety/skit show, the Friday 9 p.m. Masquerade Dance (Theme: Tir na nog,  dress fae, fairies, Tuatha de Danann, etc.), school idol pajama bash,  the late night rave, and star studded guests --- many voice actors from favorite anime toons. 

 David Vincent returns with his  audience interactive voice actor performance that allows fans to take on voice acting themselves. Vincent is best known for 'Hunter x Hunter,' 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' and 'Kill la Kill.'

Other guests are:

- Jeannie Tirado, a voice actress and musician whose most current credit comes  in the  Dragon Ball Z video game;

- Megan Shipman. a Funimation voice actress; 

- Paul St. Peter known for voicing  Xemnas in the Kingdom Hearts video games;

- Mikey Mason, geek rock musician;

- Greg Wicker host ot anime themed game shows.

Panels run  a gamut of cultural relevancy to traditional fandom analysis of cosplay and films. For instance social acceptance and diversity are the themes for panels addressing how to be more comfortable in costume (Social Anxiety & Cosplaying, Sat. 11 a.m.)  , addressing anti-bullying and racism ( Cosplaying in Color, Saturday, 4-5 pm),  be an ordinary hero  (How to be an Everyday Hero, Friday 5-6 pm) ,  LGBT  ("Sides of the Spectrum LGBT in Anime, Friday 3-4 p.m., But We're Both Girls, Sat. 4-5 p.m.), and attending cons and cosplaying with disabilities (Sun., 11 a.m.).

Of course, you'll find more traditional panel discussions ranging from Saturday morning cartoons, horror movies (such as A History of Slasher Movies 6-7 p.m. Friday) , martial arts , and Japanese cinema

New programming

 The Maid Cafe has come to the rescue of all attendees looking for BAWLS! The maid cafe will be selling Bawls during all four of their sessions during Tsubasacon! This will be the only place that bawls will be sold during the entire convention! We will have them for sale between the hours of 11:30 to 3:00 on Saturday and 12:00 to 1:30 on Sunday! You do not have to have a maid cafe ticket to purchase bawls, so come on by and let one of our Maids serve you an ice cold bawls. We will have a limited quantity

Menu:

Cheeseburger sliders with fries.  Build your own ice cream sundaes and assorted cookies for dessert

Prices: $3 bottle, $5 for 2, $45 case/24 bottles
Flavors: Original, Cherry, Root Beer, Orange, Ginger Ale

Maid Cafe Tickets on sale: http://ow.ly/Gx1E50j5j7C

 


J Fashion Tea Party  Oct 7 12n-2p

Do you enjoy J-Fashion like Lolita, Kimonos, or Yukata? Then the official J-fashion tea party is for you! The Tsubasacon J-Fashion tea party is here to create an upscale space for you to wear your favorite Lolita, Kimono, or Yukata! Come enjoy high tea complete with a variety of pastries, teas, coffees, light brunch fare and delectable desserts, and learn about Japanese fashion! There will be door prizes, a coordinate contest, and activities to enjoy!

Cellar Door 905 3rd Ave 26.25

Menu:
Breakfast pastries, bagels with fruit spread or cream cheese, French macarons, lemon bars, caramel brownies and assorted cookies. Hot tea, coffee bar, and iced tea.

https://www.tsubasacon.org/events/j-fashion-tea-party-2018/

Also new....

Reaper Paint and Take in our tabletop gaming area at 12:00 PM on Saturday. Mini, paint, and brush provided, free while supplies last.

Staff Dungeons & Dragons Game (Friday 9 p.m.-11:30 p.m.)

 

https://sites.grenadine.co/sites/tsubasacon/en/tsubasacon2018/schedule

Registration for the events is as follows:

 

Weekend Badge $50.00
Friday Wristband $30.00
Saturday Badge or Wristband $40.00
Sunday Badge or Wristband $20.00
Child weekend (with adult) $20.00
Child Sunday (with adult) $10.00
Gaming Wristband (Weekend) $40.00 
Gaming Wristband (Friday) $20.00
Gaming Wristband (Saturday) $30.00
Gaming Wristband (Sunday) $10.00

