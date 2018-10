Heroin(e), the short documentary of three Huntington women's struggles fighting the challenges of the opioid epidemic in Huntington , WV, has won the 2018 Emmy for Best Short Documentary.

West Virginia filmmakers Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon had previously been nominated for an Academy Award for best short documentary.

