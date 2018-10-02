Huntington Mayor Asks ORSANCO to Maintain Its Ohio River Pollution Control Standards

Huntington, WV Mayor Steve Williams has sent a statement to ORSANCO commissioners, asking that they not abdicate their role in setting and monitoring pollution control standards within the Ohio River watershed.

The mayor’s letter states:

We in Huntington appreciate ORSANO’s support for maintaining our Ohio River water quality, and we do not believe that ORSANCO pollution control standards currently in place constitute an unnecessary regulatory burden. Rather, they provide certainty for regulated entities, while also providing protection for water consumers and recreational users along the entire length of the Ohio River.

Huntington is located at a critical point on the Ohio River, where three states share borders within the banks of the river. Therefore, we recognize the need for cross-state coordination and monitoring of pollution control standards, which can only be provided by an interstate compact such as ORSANCO.

Just as in the past decades of ORSANCO’s existence (since the 1940s), Huntington’s future economic and human health depend greatly upon the health of the Ohio River’s water quality.

EARLIER STORY

This week, through October 4, the Ohio River Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) will be meeting in Fayette County, WV to determine the fate of its role in setting and monitoring pollution control standards within the Ohio River watershed.

If you live in West Virginia or southeast Ohio and want to join OVEC in attending the ORSANCO Commission meeting next week, please contact Robin Blakeman as soon as possible at robin@ohvec.org.

We have detailed these issues in previous blogs here and here. Despite thousands of citizen and grassroots group comments discouraging the action, the Commission is planning to vote on a resolution that would remove ORSANCO from several important pollution control setting and monitoring roles they have performed for decades.

This week is our last chance to put pressure on the Commissioners to consider other options, besides complete withdrawal from their 70+ years of pollution control standards setting and monitoring roles within the Ohio River watershed. This is what is at stake:

dramatically increased legacy pollutants, like mercury, aluminum and ammonia.

removal of “mixing zone” standards.

discontinuation of ORSANCO’s “triennial review” processes.

lack of any attention to oil and gas industry pollutants.

confusion and potential legal actions between states as to who has jurisdiction over pollution occurring in various parts of the River where there are shared state boundaries.

the tap water for about five million people.

As those of us who live in the Ohio River Valley are well aware, our river is both a beloved source of recreation and sustenance—from our tap water sources—and an already polluted body of water. Every time there are heavy rains, pollution increases; we know that. We have, however, had the benefit of ORSANCO’s region-wide interstate oversight since the 1940s; it is unimaginable to think what will happen to our Ohio River if we loose that.