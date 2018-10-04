Bunny Bombshell Returns to Huntington to Celebrate Tsubasacon

Professional cosplayer/model Bunny Bombshell returns Oct. 5,6, & 7 for Tsubasacon, where she will have a table selling prints and posing for photo ops.

Now based in Toronto, Ontario, Bombshell said, "I will be returning to TSU for the 4th year in a row as a cosplay exhibitor! I will be debuting new cosplays and autographed 8x10 prints available for purchase at my table! Looking forward to seeing everyone there!"

Since leaving Huntington, she has been busy attending conventions mostly in Canada. Tsubasacon is one of the few US conventions for her this year. Photo by J. Bird Cremeans Photography

While in Huntington, she became known as "Elsa of WV", portraying Queen Elsa from the animated movie "Frozen" at birthday parties, parades and festivals. Over the years she appeared at Milton's Pumpkin Fest, Old Central City Days and Camden Park. She often did guest appearances for comic book stores and comic related events as Catwoman, Valkyrie, and Black Canary.

For a retrospective of some of her previous work, click:

http://www.huntingtonnews.net/152577