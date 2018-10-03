Most read
W.Va. AG to Car Buyers: Watch for Cars Flooded by Florence
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 - 04:48 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Flood-damaged vehicles could soon enter the preowned market due to the tremendous rainfall brought by Hurricane Florence,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It is important that consumers check a vehicle's history. Anyone thinking of buying a car should make sure their good deal isn’t too good to be true.”
State law prohibits the reselling of a submerged vehicle without a salvaged title. This requires anyone repairing a total loss to do so with a specially licensed salvage mechanic and document its redeemed status with a salvage title thereafter.
Otherwise, there are several things consumers can do to ensure they make a good purchase. Tips include researching the automobile’s history with its vehicle identification number (VIN) via CARFAX and evaluating the dealership through Better Business Bureau.
Those buying from a private owner should have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle for any issue.
Consumers should pay particular concern to any vehicle with multiple owners in multiple states over a short period of time. That protects the consumer from anyone who would repair a submerged vehicle in a state with less stringent laws and then resell it in West Virginia.
Simply put, consumers should question the absence of a salvage title whenever their inspection report or research indicates their potential purchase was submerged or originated from an area that experienced hurricanes and flooding.
If you have a question regarding a potential purchase or believe you have a complaint, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a report online at www.wvago.gov.