W.Va. AG to Car Buyers: Watch for Cars Flooded by Florence

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing used vehicles potentially submerged by Hurricane Florence’s flooding rains.

“Flood-damaged vehicles could soon enter the preowned market due to the tremendous rainfall brought by Hurricane Florence,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It is important that consumers check a vehicle's history. Anyone thinking of buying a car should make sure their good deal isn’t too good to be true.”

State law prohibits the reselling of a submerged vehicle without a salvaged title. This requires anyone repairing a total loss to do so with a specially licensed salvage mechanic and document its redeemed status with a salvage title thereafter.

Otherwise, there are several things consumers can do to ensure they make a good purchase. Tips include researching the automobile’s history with its vehicle identification number (VIN) via CARFAX and evaluating the dealership through Better Business Bureau.

Those buying from a private owner should have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle for any issue.

Consumers should pay particular concern to any vehicle with multiple owners in multiple states over a short period of time. That protects the consumer from anyone who would repair a submerged vehicle in a state with less stringent laws and then resell it in West Virginia.

Simply put, consumers should question the absence of a salvage title whenever their inspection report or research indicates their potential purchase was submerged or originated from an area that experienced hurricanes and flooding.

If you have a question regarding a potential purchase or believe you have a complaint, call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or file a report online at

.