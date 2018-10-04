West Virginia American Water Recognized by Dollar Energy Fund for 10 Years of Utility Assistance Partnership

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (Oct. 4, 2018 ) – West Virginia American Water recently received recognition from the nonprofit Dollar Energy Fund for 10 years of partnership in providing utility bill assistance to limited-income households. The award was presented at the Dollar Energy Fund annual luncheon in Pittsburgh.

West Virginia American Water joined the Dollar Energy Fund’s West Virginia Utility Assistance Program in 2008. Through this partnership, Dollar Energy Fund has provided nearly 4,300 grants totaling approximately $723,000 in assistance to limited income West Virginia American Water customers over the past decade.

“West Virginia American Water’s involvement in Dollar Energy Fund’s West Virginia Utility Assistance Program created a resource for individuals, seniors and families facing a utility bill crisis,” said Chad Quinn, Dollar Energy Fund’s chief executive officer. “We are proud to have West Virginia American Water as a 10-year partner. Thousands of households have benefited thanks to their participation in the program and we look forward to working together to help even more households in need of assistance in the future.”

Each year, West Virginia American Water makes a significant donation to the Dollar Energy Fund and pays for costs associated with administering the grant program, so that the full donation benefits West Virginia American Water customers. The program complements the company’s Special Reduce Rate Program, which provides a 20 percent discount on residential water rates for low-income households determined eligible by WVDHHR.

“West Virginia American Water recognizes that some families face economic challenges, which is why we offer several targeted programs to help our most vulnerable customers,” said West Virginia American Water president Brian Bruce. “In addition to budget billing and flexible payment arrangements, our reduced rate program and the emergency grants provided through the Dollar Energy Fund help alleviate this burden for customers who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Starting October 1, applications are being accepted for the 2018-2109 Dollar Energy Fund West Virginia Utility Assistance Program grant cycle. The program provides up to $500 in grants once a year per utility, which are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To be eligible for the program, grant recipients must have received a utility shutoff notice or have already had service disconnected. Recipients must also have made a sincere effort to pay the bill (at least $50 on the outstanding water bill in the past 90 days), applied for all available state and federal programs, and have a household income at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines, which for a family of four is up to $37,650 annually.

For more information about West Virginia American Water’s low income customer assistance programs, including Dollar Energy Fund emergency utility assistance grants, visit www.westvirginiaamwater.com > Customer Service & Billing > Low Income Program or call Customer Service at 1-800-685-8660.

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.