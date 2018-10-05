Attorney General Morrisey, 20 States Urge Supreme Court To Protect Property Owners in Groundwater Dispute

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led a 20-state coalition urging the U.S. Supreme Court to review, and ultimately overturn, a lower court ruling that, if left intact, would give the federal government unprecedented control over small streams, farms and private property.

The coalition filed a friend-of-the-court brief Thursday arguing the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overreached when it ruled the federal Clean Water Act applied to a company’s interaction with groundwater – a significant expansion beyond Congress’ intent of regulating surface water such as rivers and lakes.

“The federal government has no statutory right to regulate the groundwater in someone’s backyard,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “States have long maintained jurisdiction over groundwater within their borders. Any change would impede state sovereignty and subject homeowners, farmers and business owners to burdensome and unnecessary costs.”

The lower court ruling specifically concerned a South Carolina company, however, if left intact, it would set case law governing similar instances elsewhere within the court’s jurisdiction, including West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Virginia.

For instance, expanding the Clean Water Act to regulate groundwater would potentially require every home septic system owner to apply for a federal permit. Such a requirement would impact roughly 220,000 West Virginians.

Farms, oil and natural gas operations, wastewater treatment plants and other entities could face similar liability, potentially killing countless jobs in the process.

Earlier this week, the Attorney General led a similar coalition in a nearly identical argument involving Maui County, Hawaii. The Supreme Court is considering whether it will hear arguments in both it and the South Carolina case.

The Attorney General also remains actively involved in arguments to undo the Obama-era Waters of the United States rule, which would similarly give the federal government jurisdiction over almost any body of water, such as isolated streams, hundred-year floodplains and roadside ditches.

States joining the West Virginia-led brief are: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Read a copy of the brief at