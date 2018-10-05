Fall Day of Service is Friday, Oct. 5

Hundreds of volunteers will take part in the Fall Day of Service, which includes a full day of projects aimed at helping several organizations in the area.Volunteer opportunities include cleaning and painting at the A.D. Lewis Center, sorting donations at Harmony House, making burritos for patrons of Harmony House, joining in a building project with Habitat for Humanity, sorting donations at Facing Hunger Foodbank, gardening with the MU Sustainability Department and helping with odds and ends at the Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. The Hal Greer Boulevard underpass will also be closed from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. as volunteers paint the underpass walls.Media are welcome to attend.



Fall Day of Service is hosted by Marshall’s Office of Community Outreach and Volunteer Services. To learn more about the event, visit https://herdlink.marshall.edu/event/2758603.