Absorbing Oozy Slithering Blob Sinks its "Venom" Filled Teeth and Thrills into Viewers

An organism has crash landed on earth and its slivering slowly around the planet. It's not a force that turns the victim into a walking dead zombie or a helpless body snatched fatality ; when the host and the green splattering alien bond perfectly --- like a transplant that matches --- two entities inhabit one body.

Sam Hardy stars as an investigative journalist whose ethics push him out the network door. He's accused an insightful Elon Musk-like billionaire experimenting on controlling earth's over population with self grandiose plans.

Propelled by a lizard-like parasite that comes out of host bodies as a saliva dripping mouth with head severing teeth and ravenous appetite, the special effects transformation resembles the Bruce Banner/Hulk metamorphosis. Since the organism resembles a bunch of visible "cells" melding together then absorbing themselves into the skin of a human, the "Host" victim has stretchy chameleon esque qualities, especially demonstrated in a racing perfectly choreographed big city road chase.

Venom has anti-heroic traits, but the screenplay and directing humorously and believably introduce this yucky member of the Marvel universe. When the creature speaks, it's a bit like Darth Vader with a burp, leaving a bizarre "buddy" comedy as Hardy and creature carry on murky "who's in charge" of this body conversations

Throw out all the standards for "origin" films. Venon crawls into bodies so there's only a slight splash of romantic complications and social adjustments amidst hostilities from everyone and everything.

Venom originated in as a SpiderMan foe. Peter Parker could stand a few insertions for logistic purposes. So many hungry similar looking symbiotes blob around that more organized and consistent foes and world saviors are desperately needed for generating a bit of empathy.