Marshall psychology faculty to host panel discussion on opioid epidemic

The title of the discussion will be, “Appalachian Opioid Epidemic: Mama Told Me Not to Come,” and the speakers will include: Dr. Marianna Linz, professor and chair of the Department of Psychology; Dr. Thomas Linz, associate professor; Dr. Melissa Atkins, associate professor; Dr. Jennifer Tiano, associate professor; and Dr. Jonathan Day-Brown, assistant professor.

The panel discussion is the fourth in the Herd in Town series, sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts to share the expertise of its faculty on topics of interest in the community. The series was organized by Dean Dr. Robert Bookwalter of the College of Liberal Arts and began in the spring semester of 2017.

“Herd in Town brings the campus and the community together to strengthen our relationships, learn from each other and benefit Huntington and the region,” Bookwalter said.

“The current crisis touches us all in many ways but it is not our first rodeo,” Marianna Linz said. “We have had other challenges in the area of substance use disorder and we must come together and support those who struggle and their families, regardless of the source of the struggle. Cabell County has truly stepped up to the plate on the current epidemic and I hope we will continue to embrace our friends and neighbors as they make their way through the journey of recovery.

“Our panel will provide an opportunity to hear what has been done around the Department of Psychology and will provide an open forum for discussion of other efforts as well as a safe place for conversation and idea sharing.”

The event is open to the public.