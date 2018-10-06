Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)

Panels, games vendors, contests and networking occurs inside. When the weather is warm and dry, the front portion of BSSA acquires a share of "characters" smiling, hugging and celebrating cultural creativity from the USA to Japan.

One weekend a year (sometimes two) intowners and out of towners dressed in red, white, orange, blue, purple, and black spandex invade the Big Sandy Super Store Arena and Conference Center.

Tsubasacon, the state's oldest anime, manga and gaming convention, set up shop Friday at the BSSA and Conference Center and continues Saturday through Sunday, Oct. 5-7. Games range from table top and card tournament to more physical demonstrations in a foam weapons tournament.

At 6 pm on Saturday, those wearing costumes gather to watch the bravest and "best of" the conventions cos-players walk across the stage competing for cash and prizes.

For late nighters a rave awaits and on Sunday more guest panels, pop culture sales, and glitter await.

These images caught a few of the cosplayers Friday afternoon strolling through the arena. One of the vendors will be former Huntington resident Bunny Bombshell who will have autographed photos and photo ops available.

The final image in the gallery is by freelance photographer Paul Sebart, and the link below goes to his Tumbler collection from Friday. Enjoy.

http://paulsebert.tumblr.com/post/178778496189/tsubasacon-2018-day-1