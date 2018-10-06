Marshall School of Medicine to host homecoming reunion for medical alumni

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine will welcome alumni and their families back to Huntington for its 32nd annual homecoming celebration Oct. 19-20.

· Noon: Student-Alumni Networking Lunch

· 1:15 p.m.: Lecture on “The Population Health Imperative” with J. Greg Rosencrance, M.D., FACP (’88), chairman of the Cleveland Clinic Medicine Institute

· 2:15 p.m.: Lecture on “From the Patient’s Bedside to the Executive Suite” with Jerry G. Blackwell, M.D. (’83), executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Ballad Health System

· 3:15 p.m.: Lecture on “Lessons Learned from Health Coverage Changes” with James B. Becker, M.D., (’93), associate professor of family medicine and vice dean of government relations, health care policy and external affairs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

That evening, the School of Medicine will host a reception at 6 p.m., followed by its annual reunion banquet at 7 p.m. in the John Marshall Room at the Marshall Memorial Student Center. The banquet will celebrate the classes of 1983, 1988, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 and present the 2018 Distinguished Alumnus Award to Blackwell.

“Dr. Blackwell’s outstanding career as a cardiologist, administrator and now as executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Ballad Health System represents his talents and prominence,” said Linda S. Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “His career has been exceptional and he has represented our School of Medicine and Marshall University in such a positive way.”

The weekend concludes on Saturday, Oct. 20, with a tailgate party in the parking lot between Marshall Recreation Center and Sorrell Building on 20th Street, across from the West Lot and Joan C. Edwards Stadium that is open to all School of Medicine alumni, family and friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and the home football game against Florida Atlantic University at 2:30 p.m.

In addition to activities hosted by the school of medicine, alumni have opportunities to participate in Marshall University homecoming activities happening across the Huntington campus throughout the weekend.

CME credits are available. Registration is encouraged. For more information, visitjcesom.marshall.edu/homecoming or contact Holmes by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail atholmes@marshall.edu.



