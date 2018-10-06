Marshall to host free FAFSA workshop for local students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is hosting a free “It’s FAFSA Time” financial aid workshop for local students and their families who need assistance in filing the 2019-20 FAFSA. The event takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the Office of Student Financial Assistance (SFA) in Old Main, room 116, on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Pamela Palermo, director of the university’s Office of SFA, said filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is perceived by many as being complicated and time-consuming, but she wants students and families to know financial aid doesn’t have to be scary.

“Completing the FAFSA does seem scary,” Palermo said. “That’s why it is best to get an early start so students are not overwhelmed later when deadlines approach. We hope hosting this event in our office will get students familiar with us and the process so they know financial aid is a conversation they can have on any campus without hesitation.”

In preparation for the workshop, Palermo said the student and parent should create a Federal Student Aid ID athttps://fsaid.ed.gov, which gives them access to FSA’s online systems and can serve as their legal signature. She said parents and students should bring their FSA ID, 2017 tax information and or income information, social security number and driver’s license to the workshop.

“Students graduating from high school in 2019 and students already in college should submit the 2019-20 FAFSA now, even if they haven’t decided where to attend college,” Palermo said. “Filing the FAFSA earlier could help students and their families make smarter college decisions. Applying early could give students and parents that jump-start to discuss college affordability. All personal FAFSA information reviewed and discussed with students and parents will be kept private and confidential.”

This free event is open to prospective students, current students and the community at large. No registration is required; walk-ins are welcome.

“It’s FAFSA Time” is sponsored by the Office of Student Financial Assistance, the Heart of Appalachia Talent Search (HATS) program and the Office of Student Support Services. Contact sfa@marshall.edu to learn more.