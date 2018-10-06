Trump economy delivers record-low unemployment

NEW YORK, NY – In response to the latest employment report, Lara Trump, Senior Advisor to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released the following statement.

“The growth of our economy is always best measured where it matters most – at the kitchen table and in the family home. The newest employment report shows a stunning 3.7 percent unemployment rate nationally, a feat not achieved since 1969. Hardworking American families are seeing and feeling the difference the most in the Trump economy, with jobs back and wages rising. Therefore, as the midterm elections draw near, Americans must get out and vote to protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate so we can keep the Trump economy booming, our job-creation growth on track, and American families winning.”

In addition, MAGA (Make It Great America) announced an upcoming rally on Oct. 13 in Richmond, Ky.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced President Trump’s next stop on his national midterm campaign tour with a MAGA Rally on Saturday, October 13 at 7:00 pm ET at the Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky. This is the third rally that President Trump has held in Kentucky and the first rally in Richmond since he first began his race for president in June, 2015.

The President is expected to discuss the booming Trump economy that’s delivering new jobs and bigger paychecks to families across the great state of Kentucky, and the critical importance of protecting and expanding the GOP majorities in the House and Senate this November.