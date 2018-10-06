Huntington Council has Short Agenda for Tuesday

 Saturday, October 6, 2018 - 01:46 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council holds its first October meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall. Due to the Columbus Day holiday, council meets on Tuesday, rather than Monday which is a holiday for city workers.

One resolution is on the agenda:

Resolution re: 2018-R-42 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2018-2019 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

The work session will be at 7 p.m. 

A meeting of the Finance Committee will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. The agenda follows:

 

1. Resolution 2018-R-25: Contract for HUD Choice Masterplan Project/Fairfield Neighborhood

2. Resolution 2018-R-43: Equipment Lease Purchase Agreement

3. Resolution 2018-R-45: Contract to furnish HPD with 11 security cargo vaults

4. Resolution 2018-R-46: Contract for sidewalk replacement on 10th Avenue

5. Resolution 2018-R-48: Contract to replace sidewalks and create parking pad at arena

6. Other Matters as Necessary

