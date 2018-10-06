Most read
Huntington Council has Short Agenda for Tuesday
Resolution re: 2018-R-42 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO APPLY FOR AND ACCEPT THE CONDITIONS OF THE 2018-2019 HIGHWAY SAFETY GRANT WITH THE WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLES
The work session will be at 7 p.m.
A meeting of the Finance Committee will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. The agenda follows:
1. Resolution 2018-R-25: Contract for HUD Choice Masterplan Project/Fairfield Neighborhood
2. Resolution 2018-R-43: Equipment Lease Purchase Agreement
3. Resolution 2018-R-45: Contract to furnish HPD with 11 security cargo vaults
4. Resolution 2018-R-46: Contract for sidewalk replacement on 10th Avenue
5. Resolution 2018-R-48: Contract to replace sidewalks and create parking pad at arena
6. Other Matters as Necessary