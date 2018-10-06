Tsubasacon Saturday 2018 " Be Kind to Everyone, Respect Diversity, Support Fellow Fans as Family IMAGES

Tsubasacon as a whole --- guests, visitors, staff and participants --- have it all together awesome and cool, emphasizing (unlike the adult political conduct of recent days) you are more important

than me and even if its un-cool you must be KIND to others.

The respect for one another --- no matter diversity or body image --- circumscribed throughout the cosplay awards performance, as the audience politely applauded all participants and the judges complimented not just winners, but those who 'tried' by stepping on to stage.

Here's some images from Saturday --- from visitors , cosplay contest participants, and those standing up in short performances and skits.

We have one more gallery that will include the winners... as a preview, the last photo in this gallery shows one of the prize winners.