Tsubasacon Moving to Charleston for 2019

 Sunday, October 7, 2018 - 19:16 Updated 36 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
After a ten year run at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Tsubasacon will return to Charleston in 2019 , where the initial con originated. 

A Facebook posting stated that next year's con will be Oct. 11-12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Center. 

A con official told HNN that an official announcement will be made Tuesday. 

HNN has reached out to Huntington Mayor Steve Williams for a comment. 

