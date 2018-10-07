Most read
- Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)
- Attorney General DeWine Warns of Tech Support Scams
- Marshall School of Medicine to host homecoming reunion for medical alumni
- Attorney General Morrisey, 20 States Urge Supreme Court To Protect Property Owners in Groundwater Dispute
- Tsubasacon 2017 FRIDAY Images
- Tsubasacon Saturday 2018 " Be Kind to Everyone, Respect Diversity, Support Fellow Fans as Family IMAGES
- Huntington Council has Short Agenda for Tuesday
- Two Pharmacy Technicians Sentenced for Their Roles in Largest Pharmacy Theft in West Virginia History
Tsubasacon Moving to Charleston for 2019
Sunday, October 7, 2018 - 19:16 Updated 36 min ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
A con official told HNN that an official announcement will be made Tuesday.
HNN has reached out to Huntington Mayor Steve Williams for a comment.