MARK CASERTA: Make Huntington Great Again

A portion of the first paragraph in Charles Dickens’ “A Tale of Two Cities’ aptly describes the current political environment in America.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way.”

And yes, of course, I equate the “best of times” with the advances of the conservative movement over the past year and a half, versus the “season of darkness” in which we are living, as liberals tenaciously continue to propagate their progressive belief system upon Americans.

But as President Trump challenged the American people recently in his trips to support conservative candidates in the upcoming November election, the only possible reason for voting for a Democrat in November is “if you’re tired of winning”! How true!

All any intellectually honest individual needs to do is review the “Make America Great Again” list of accomplishments! In fact, many are doing just that with the president’s approval rating at 51 percent in several major polls last week.

First look at Trump’s accomplishments for government:

President Trump has successfully nominated and placed two conservatives on the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court (SCOTUS). Judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh will aid in giving Americans a top judicial system that will interpret the constitution in a scholarly, principled manner, versus legislating liberal ideology from the bench.

Beyond SCOTUS, the president has appointed a record number of lifetime seats to conservative judges in courts across the nation.

Trump has reduced the number of government jobs by 16,000 since elected.

The president has cut millions of dollars in aid to countries that don’t like America very much, such as Pakistan and Syria. He’s also working to balance trade with all nations, using his negotiating prowess.

President Trump is the first president to live up to his promise of recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the U.S. embassy there. He also brought home American prisoners from North Korea without paying a “ransom” as did his predecessor.

The president passed sweeping tax reform for all Americans boosting the economy and business, while negating a critical portion of Obama’s signature healthcare bill, the individual mandate. This was an absolute huge win for Americans! Business investment is up 39 percent, since Trump took office.

President Trump signed a $700 billion defense bill, giving our brave troops the largest pay increase they’ve had in 7 years.

Trump decertified the horrible Iran nuclear bill and reconstructed the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), both in alignment with his “America first” policies.

And when was the last time you saw an ISIS beheading on the news??? We saw them every week under Obama! ISIS has been decimated – period. All it took was leadership and integrity.

Let’s look at what Trump’s done for the economy:

Manufacturing and consumer confidence are at an all-time high! The coal industry is returning to our area and people are going back to work, once again able to support their families! Mining is up 28.6 percent! Remember, Obama and Hillary wanted to put the coal industry out of business!

Food Stamp recipients have declined for 8 straight months!

Believe it or not, America is now the “world’s largest oil producer!” America’s dependence on foreign oil is being reduced.

Unemployment is the lowest since 1969, with black, Hispanic, women’s, and youth unemployment all at record lows!! And the labor participation rate is also at a record high at 63 percent!

For the first time in over 50 years, Trump has reduced our debt to GDP ratio! All it took was a leader who understood business!

And look at what Trump has done in his promise to reduce illegal immigration and protect U.S. sovereignty:

He has empowered the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to do their job! Deportations are up 40 percent with historic low illegal border crossings.

The “Trump Wall” is being constructed with 30-foot concrete prototypes being erected along the border.

ICE has been conducting massive raids on sanctuary cities arresting illegals. Trump is working on eliminating government aid to all sanctuary states, cities or communities which fail to enforce immigration laws or support ICE in doing so. He has also rescinded DACA or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, while taking a humanitarian approach to those born in the U.S.

All it took was leadership and loving America.

Yet, as part of the “worst of times” we still have many individuals whose disdain for President Trump far outweighs their love for America.

Sadly, some of those individuals have leadership roles in our area.

One need only look at the “circus in the Senate” where the liberal left Senators were willing to ignore the most prominent assertion of “Due Process” under the law as provided by the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution simply to block a Trump appointee which would, no doubt, render them less able to perpetuate their progressive ideology.

Additionally, as part of the “worst of times”, I’ve never seen cities under progressive leadership failing at the rates they are currently failing.

Talk about “chickens coming home to roost!”

San Francisco, New York, Detroit, and Huntington, WV. are feeling the pain from the stabbing wounds of liberal policies.

These liberal leaders, both in our city and throughout our nation, would love to return us to the failing policies of Barack Hussein Obama. They support killing the coal industry. They support raising your taxes. They support forcing government healthcare on your family, usually at higher premiums. They support being a sanctuary for anyone willing to take refuge within their dark fortress of solitude and support them in their liberal reign.

And, in my opinion, they support the idea of creating a need for rehab facilities, needles and various medical aids because the so-called war on drugs is a viable business. I predict it won’t be long until many cities, including Huntington, offer “safe injection” sites under the guise of reducing health epidemics.

The problem is folks are dying, families are suffering and no one seems to understand the feckless way “leaders” are addressing the issue isn’t working.

And how many of you see this liberal leadership’s business “acumen” deciding marijuana, in addition to gambling, would be a salvation to our city’s demise?

It’s this simple. We have seen the template for the “best of times” and we’ve seen the template for the “worst of times”. We know what works. We just need to duplicate what Donald Trump has done for America, right here in Huntington, WV.

I submit we choose the best of times at the polls in November and beyond. Let’s “Make Huntington Great Again!”