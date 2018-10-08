Huntington City Hall Closed; Garbage Pick Up Normal; Job Available Parking Board

Huntington City Hall will be closed Monday, Oct. 8, in observance of Columbus Day. Household garbage service, however, will operate on a regular schedule. Huntington City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

Applications are now being accepted through Oct. 12 for the position of parking utility worker at the Huntington Municipal Parking Board. Click on the link below to learn more and apply online.

FIRE PARADE

The 65th annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade is Monday, Oct. 8. Do you plan on going or want to participate? Here's everything you need to know:

PARKING: Parking will be prohibited on 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard from 5 p.m. until after the parade.

ROAD CLOSURES: 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. until after the parade.

PARADE LINEUP: Parade participants will be asked to line up beginning at 6 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.

PARADE ROUTE: The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and proceed west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.

THEME: The theme of this year's parade is “Look. Listen. Learn.”

RULES: In the interest of safety, parade participants will be prohibited from throwing candy. However, a representative for each parade participant will be allowed to walk along the sides of the street and hand out candy to children.

HOW TO BECOME A PARTICIPANT: Contact Private Sam Roy at 304-654-6699 or roys@cityofhuntington.com.



