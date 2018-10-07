Huntington's Phone System Crashed; Replacement Coming

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, the city’s phone system crashed. Internet service was down as well but was restored for mostly all offices.

This has been diagnosed by the City of Huntington's IT Department as a complete hardware failure, and the phone system will need to be replaced. This failure affects the phones at Huntington City Hall, the Big Sandy Superstore Arena, Huntington Municipal Parking Board, Huntington Symphony Orchestra office, Huntington Police Department headquarters, and administrative offices at Huntington Fire Department Centennial Station No. 1 and Station No. 4. It should also be noted that 911 is fully operable and was never affected by this phone outage. All emergency calls should continue to be directed to 911.

Here is what is being done to address the situation:

1.) The city will be making an emergency purchase for a new phone system this week. It is anticipated that it will take several weeks for delivery and installation. The cost has not been identified at this time.

2.) Cell phones are being obtained for each department. These phones should be activated within the next 24-48 hours. The City of Huntington is currently working with its landline phone provider to determine whether all calls made to affected landline numbers can be forwarded to these cell phones.

3.) Email communication HAS NOT been affected by this phone system failure. A directory of email addresses for city departments can be found on the City of Huntington’s website here: http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-government/city-directory