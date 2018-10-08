Most read
Volleyball Tops UTEP in Five-Set Thriller
Monday, October 8, 2018 - 01:46 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
The Thundering Herd improves to 9-11 overall and 2-4 in Conference USA. The Miners fall to 3-14 and 0-5 in conference and suffer its sixth-straight loss.
Redshirt sophomore Ciara Debell led in kills with 27 while senior Lauren Mattmuller recorded a season-high 19 kills with an attack percentage of .621. Freshman setter Gabrielle Coulterrecorded 51 assists, her third time this season with 50 or more. Freshman Sarah Schank recorded 14 digs to go along with six kills. Freshman Isa Dostal hit at a .357 clip with six kills to go along with two blocks.
The Herd struggled from the beginning in the first set as the Miners jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Marshall fought back to tie the match at 9-9 and again at 15-15 before taking its first lead on a kill by Coulter. The lead changed hands two more times before the Miners held on for the final few points to take the first set, 25-21.
Marshall dominated the second set as UTEP pulled within one point, only once, at 9-8. The Herd finished off the set on a 16-8 run to tie the match at 1-1. Mattmuller and Debell had five kills each while the Herd as a team attacked at a .371 clip. The Miners hit at just .152.
The third set was almost a complete reversal of set two, as this time UTEP dominated getting out to a 10-4 lead, and gaining a lead as high as nine (19-10). Marshall made things interesting going on a 6-2 run just before the Miners scored the final point to take the set, 25-19.
In the fourth set, Marshall came out on fire again, this time with a 12-5 lead. The Miners trailed by as much as eight but fought back to get back within three at 22-19. The Herd finished off the set on a kill by senior Shelby Conley and forced the fifth and decisive set.
The final set started off evenly with the score tied at 4-4. From there it was all Marshall as the Herd ran away with an 11-2 run to take the set and the match. Debell and Mattmuller combined for seven kills out of Marshall's final eight points.
The Herd hits the road for its next match as the team travels out to Houston to take on the Conference USA leading Rice Owls. First serve is set for Friday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. eastern. Marshall then returns to the Cam Henderson Center on Sunday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m., against Middle Tennessee.
