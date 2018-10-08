Most read
- Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)
- Tsubasacon Saturday 2018 Be Kind to Everyone, Respect Diversity, Support Fellow Fans as Family IMAGES
- Attorney General Morrisey, 20 States Urge Supreme Court To Protect Property Owners in Groundwater Dispute
- Attorney General DeWine Warns of Tech Support Scams
- Marshall School of Medicine to host homecoming reunion for medical alumni
- MARK CASERTA: Make Huntington Great Again
- Huntington City Hall Closed; Garbage Pick Up Normal; Job Available Parking Board
- Build it and They Will Come
Women’s Soccer Falls to UTSA 2-0
Monday, October 8, 2018 - 01:49 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
Marshall fell to 5-6-2 overall and 3-3-0 in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners improved to 5-6-1 for the season and 1-3-1 in conference action.
The Roadrunners struck first in the 23rd minute after the Herd controlled the opening 10 minutes of action. UTSA led 1-0 at the half.
After the lightning delay in the 60th minute, the Roadrunners doubled its lead in the 66th minute on a long distance goal that deflected off the top crossbar and into the back of the net.
Marshall was outshot 12-1 in the contest. Junior goalkeeper Megan Bonelli finished the contest with five saves.
The Herd returns home for a pair of weekend matches at Hoops Family Field Friday (Oct. 9) and Sunday (Oct. 14). Marshall will take on Rice at 7 p.m., Friday followed by a noon kickoff against North Texas on Sunday.
For all the latest information about Marshall women's soccer, follow @HerdWSoccer on Twitter, on Facebook at Marshall University Soccer and on www.herdzone.com.
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!