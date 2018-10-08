Women’s Soccer Falls to UTSA 2-0

SAN ANTONIO, Texas— Marshall women's soccer fell to the host UTSA Roadrunners, 2-0 Sunday afternoon. The contest featured a nearly hour long weather delay in the 60th minute.

Marshall fell to 5-6-2 overall and 3-3-0 in Conference USA play. The Roadrunners improved to 5-6-1 for the season and 1-3-1 in conference action.

The Roadrunners struck first in the 23rd minute after the Herd controlled the opening 10 minutes of action. UTSA led 1-0 at the half.

After the lightning delay in the 60th minute, the Roadrunners doubled its lead in the 66th minute on a long distance goal that deflected off the top crossbar and into the back of the net.

Marshall was outshot 12-1 in the contest. Junior goalkeeper

finished the contest with five saves.

The Herd returns home for a pair of weekend matches at Hoops Family Field Friday (Oct. 9) and Sunday (Oct. 14). Marshall will take on Rice at 7 p.m., Friday followed by a noon kickoff against North Texas on Sunday.

