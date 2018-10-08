Most read
MU Golfer Brauckmuller has third top-five finish of the season
Monday, October 8, 2018 - 01:54 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
"It was a difficult day for the team and we didn't have the four scores like we did yesterday," Herd head coach Brooke Burkhammer said. "Shelby continues to come up clutch for us every single time she tees it up. Kerri (Parks) grinded and did not give up after things got tough for her.
"These two continue to improve and helped us tremendously."
Brauckmuller finished with an even par 70 in the third round, and finished at even par for the event. Sophomore Kerri Parksshot a 2-over 72 and moved up nine more spots on the leaderboard.
UCF fought its way up to the top to win the team title by four strokes. Elizabeth Moon of UCF moved ahead of Virunpat Olankitkunchai of Maryland on the last day to win the individual award. Moon finished the event with a 5-under 65 to win by three strokes.
FROM THE LEADERBOARD: 12 teams, 71 golfers
9 – Marshall University – 295+283+303=881
T5 – Shelby Brauckmuller – 71+69+70=210
T36 – Stormy Randazzo – 75+69+79=223
T48 – Kerri Parks – 83+71+72=226
59 – Jackie Schmidt – 72+76+82=230
T60 – Ylva Forslund – 77+74+82=233
Marshall returns to action at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational, Oct. 14-17, hosted by UTSA.
For all of the latest information on the Marshall women's golf team, follow the Herd on Twitter @HerdWGolf, Facebook at Marshall University Women's Golf Team and on www.herdzone.com.
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules, and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS or Android!