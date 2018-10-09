Most read
- Tsubasacon Saturday 2018 Be Kind to Everyone, Respect Diversity, Support Fellow Fans as Family IMAGES
- Huntington City Hall Closed; Garbage Pick Up Normal; Job Available Parking Board
- Additional Tsubasacon Cosplays on Stage from Saturday (Part 2) IMAGES
- Huntington's Phone System Crashed; Replacement Coming
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- MARK CASERTA: Make Huntington Great Again
- Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)
- Tsubasacon Moving to Charleston for 2019
Tsubasacon will Grow in Charleston
The staff at Tsubasacon have appreciated all of the things that the Big Sandy has done for us through they years, but we're also looking forward to finally returning to where it all began at the Charleston Coliseum & Conference Center! It's been an amazing journey in Huntington for 13 years, and it's only going to get bigger and better next year! I know it's hard sometimes to change, but just like when we moved out of the conference center into the arena, it was hard at first to see how much potential it has! Sure it's scary, but we're willing to take on this challenge with our attendees - friends and family like you who make it all happen year after year!
We hope to see you all in Charleston next year for a brand new and exciting adventure together!"