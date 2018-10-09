Most read
- Tsubasacon Saturday 2018 Be Kind to Everyone, Respect Diversity, Support Fellow Fans as Family IMAGES
- Huntington City Hall Closed; Garbage Pick Up Normal; Job Available Parking Board
- Additional Tsubasacon Cosplays on Stage from Saturday (Part 2) IMAGES
- Huntington's Phone System Crashed; Replacement Coming
- Mayor Strolls in Stilettos While Princesses Entertain Children at Ritter Park
- MARK CASERTA: Make Huntington Great Again
- Tsubasacon 2018 Peeking at Exhibitors, Attendees IMAGES (pre Masquerade)
- Tsubasacon Moving to Charleston for 2019
Marshall Health to host Trick or Treat event in Teays Valley
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 - 01:46 Updated 19 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall Health invites children to dress in their favorite costumes and join the physician offices for Halloween-themed games, giveaways, candy and healthy snacks. The event will provide safe alternatives for children with food allergies.
“Last year, hundreds joined us for our first Safe Trick or Treat event. This year, we’re taking the fun up a notch with our ‘through the decades’ theme,” said Katie Thornhill, operations manager for Marshall Health-Teays Valley. “Beyond the games and goodies, it’s an opportunity for children to see their doctors and nurses in a fun environment.”
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Marshall Health-Teays Valley at 304-691-6800.