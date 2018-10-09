Marshall Health to host Trick or Treat event in Teays Valley

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. – Marshall Health will host a Safe Trick or Treat event at its Teays Valley location, 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot, from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 25.

Marshall Health invites children to dress in their favorite costumes and join the physician offices for Halloween-themed games, giveaways, candy and healthy snacks. The event will provide safe alternatives for children with food allergies.

“Last year, hundreds joined us for our first Safe Trick or Treat event. This year, we’re taking the fun up a notch with our ‘through the decades’ theme,” said Katie Thornhill, operations manager for Marshall Health-Teays Valley. “Beyond the games and goodies, it’s an opportunity for children to see their doctors and nurses in a fun environment.”

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call Marshall Health-Teays Valley at 304-691-6800.