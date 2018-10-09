Most read
Marshall to host flute recital with guest performer Dr. Ginny Tutton
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 - 01:50 Updated 19 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Tutton, an instructor of flute at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, is an expert in flute pedagogy and is also interested in acoustics, pedagogy of music theory, and extended techniques such as flute beatboxing.
“Dr. Tutton is an expert in her field and a dynamic performer,” said Aryana Misaghi, an adjunct professor of flute at Marshall. “It's sure to be a wonderful evening of music making that anyone would enjoy.”
All are invited for an evening of informative and virtuosic solo flute playing.