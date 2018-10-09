New York Times Best Selling Author, Doris Kearns Goodwin, to Lecture at the Keith-Albee

HUNTINGTON, WV – Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Doris Kearns Goodwin, will be discussing her newest book at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a Q&A session immediately following her presentation.

Doris Kearns Goodwin’s newest book, “Leadership in Turbulent Times”, was just released on Sept. 18, 2018. “Leadership in Turbulent Times” tells the journey of four of our nation’s presidents: Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson.

As a world-renowned presidential historian, Ms. Goodwin’s newest book is a culmination of five decades of work.

Ms. Goodwin graduated magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Colby College, and was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow. She earned a Ph.D. in Government from Harvard University, where she taught Government, and, at the age of just 24, became a White House Fellow, working directly with President Lyndon Johnson. Ms. Goodwin served as an assistant to President Johnson and later in life helped him with the preparation of his memoirs.

Her work with President Johnson led her to write her first book “Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream”, which became a New York Times Best Seller in 1977.

Goodwin’s book “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II” won the Pulitzer Prize for History in 1995. “No Ordinary Time” was also awarded the Harold Washington Literary Award, the New England Bookseller Association Award, the Ambassador Book Award and The Washington Monthly Book Award.

Steven Spielberg’s Academy Award-winning film “Lincoln” was based on Goodwin’s bestseller “Team of Rivals.” The film “Lincoln” grossed $275 million at the box office and earned 12 Academy Award® nominations. “Team of Rivals” was the winner of the Lincoln Prize and the inaugural Book Prize for American History.

Spielberg also owns the movie rights to Goodwin’s book “The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism.”

Ms. Goodwin is well known for her appearances on all major television and cable networks and shows, including “Meet the Press” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” She also had a role in the FX horror anthology “American Horror Story” and on “The Simpsons” in the role of Lisa Simpson’s teacher.

Ms. Goodwin will be taking questions from the audience after her lecture.

