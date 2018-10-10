US Attorney Announces Project Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart issued the following statement this morning during a press conference held at the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston:

Remarks as prepared for delivery

“Good morning.

Attorney General Sessions and this Administration is wholly committed to working with our federal, state and local partners to ensure the safety of our streets, our families and our children. Frankly, we will no longer tolerate drug dealers, drug traffickers, violent criminals, or illegal guns on the street of the City of Charleston.

Our goal is simple -- To work with our federal, state and local partners to ensure safe streets and safe neighborhoods. A basic human right is to live safely in your home and your community. We intend to focus intense resources to ensure the streets of the West Side of Charleston are as safe as any neighborhoods in our state.

In what we are calling, “PROJECT CHARLESTON”, I have ordered a SURGE of federal resources and priorities to clean out violent elements and drugs from the West Side of Charleston. The instructions to my team cannot be more clear – “Put violent criminals and bad guys behind bars, off our streets, and away from the public as long as possible.” Following similar and successful efforts in Huntington, since our aggressive efforts in Huntington were announced, we have seen dramatic decreases in violent crime, criminal activity and overdoses. We expect the same or greater results in Charleston.

I want to personally thank Mayor Danny Jones, Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper, and Kanawha County Prosecutor Chuck Miller for their partnership in this effort. “PROJECT CHARLESTON” would not be possible without their commitment and support.

In addition to Mayor Jones, Chief Cooper, and Prosecutor Miller, with me today are:

Supervisory Special Agent Wes Quigley, FBI

Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Gourley, DEA

Resident Agent in Charge Adam Black, ATF

Deputy Chief Jason Beckett, Charleston Police Department

Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg Young, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

With the assistance and commitment of our federal partners, “PROJECT CHARLESTON” ensures that every federal resource possible will be dedicated to working with our state and local partners to “Take Back These Streets” from troublemakers and hoodlums and those that bring havoc, chaos and despair to the Greater Charleston area.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) 2.0 is a priority of this Administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Today is an important next step in those efforts.