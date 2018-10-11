Nationally recognized diabetes education services now available at Marshall Health - Teays Valley

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. – The Bruce Chertow Diabetes Cente r at Marshall Health is expanding its diabetes self-management and education services to Teays Valley.

Diabetes educators, registered dietitians and certified pump trainers from Marshall Health will begin seeing patients at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot, this month, thanks to expansion site approval from the American Diabetes Association.

“Our endocrinologists have been seeing patients in Putnam County since 2010, so we are thrilled to combine that care with diabetes education close to home,” said Rodhan Khthir, M.D., endocrinologist at Marshall Health and an associate professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Diabetes educationhelps patients better manage their diabetes and covers topics such meal planning, exercise, blood glucose monitoring and insulin training.”





The Bruce Chertow Diabetes Center at Marshall Health originally received program recognition by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in June 1995. The ADA believes that this service offers high-quality education that is an essential component of effective diabetes treatment.

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many are not aware they have the disease, which can result in life-threatening complications including heart and kidney disease, blindness and nerve damage.

To schedule an appointment, contact Marshall Internal Medicine’s Teays Valley office at 304-691-6910.



