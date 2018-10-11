Marshall to host Marching Band Festival Oct. 13

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s marching band, the Marching Thunder, will host 23 high school bands for its annual marching band competition Saturday, Oct. 13, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Bands from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio are participating in the event, which kicks off at 9:45 a.m. and concludes at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and available the day of the event at Gate A. Parking is free.

Each band will perform for a group of nationally recognized adjudicators.

“The Tri-State Marching Festival is a wonderful event in the Huntington community that showcases amazing high school musicians and performers,” said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of athletic bands at Marshall. “The amount of work these students put in is evident, and it’s great to see them get a chance to show that here at Marshall. The event is also a great time for the Marshall Marching Thunder to perform in exhibition for the high school students. It’s a wonderful day of music and motion."