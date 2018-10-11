Most read
Marshall to host Marching Band Festival Oct. 13
Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 01:54 Updated 46 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Tickets are $8 and available the day of the event at Gate A. Parking is free.
Each band will perform for a group of nationally recognized adjudicators.
“The Tri-State Marching Festival is a wonderful event in the Huntington community that showcases amazing high school musicians and performers,” said Dr. Adam Dalton, director of athletic bands at Marshall. “The amount of work these students put in is evident, and it’s great to see them get a chance to show that here at Marshall. The event is also a great time for the Marshall Marching Thunder to perform in exhibition for the high school students. It’s a wonderful day of music and motion."