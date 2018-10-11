Marshall University prepares for Homecoming 2018

HUNTINGTON, W.Va .— Marshall University will welcome thousands of alumni, family and friends to the Huntington campus for a week of festivities celebrating Homecoming 2018 beginning Monday, Oct. 15, and culminating with the crowning of royalty at halftime during the football game against Florida Atlantic University set for 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 20.

This year’s theme, Home on the Range, celebrates Marco, Marshall’s bison mascot, through the years and also showcases dozens of activities including a parade, bonfire, office decorating contest, 5k run, and Herd Madness—the official beginning of Thundering Herd basketball practice.

This year’s Homecoming Parade Co-Marshals are James (Jim) and Bobbie Farley, both graduates of Marshall University. Jim Farley is a previous alumni association board president and has served on a number of other boards at Marshall. He is currently a member of the Marshall University Board of Governors. Bobbie Farley has been active alongside him throughout his career in hospital administration, which included time as president of the 11-state Southeastern Hospital Conference and the West Virginia Hospital Association.

“The Farleys’ legacy of service and dedication to Marshall University speaks for itself and we are so pleased to showcase these achievements as we celebrate their selection as our 2018 co-grand marshals,” said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations. “As always, our events are designed to bring all facets of the university together for a most memorable celebration. We hope everyone can make as many events as schedules allow.”

Some of the highlights of this year’s homecoming include:

Office Decorating Contest (all week) All campus offices are encouraged to decorate using the Home on the Range theme. Judging is on Thursday and prizes will be awarded at the Friday, Oct. 19, Picnic on the Plaza. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories. Visit www.herdalum.com for more info. Friday’s picnic begins at 11:30 a.m.

Unity Walk, 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 15. The Marshall community will gather at the Memorial Student Center Plaza for the walk.

Marshall Homecoming Parade , 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18. Annual Homecoming Parade begins at 10th Street and 4th Avenue following 4thAvenue to 16th The route then turns right onto 16th Street for one block and then left onto 5th Avenue ending at 17th Street.

Pep Rally and Bonfire, 7:30-9 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18. Field beside Harless Dining Hall.

Herd Madness, 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 19. First night of Thundering Herd basketball practice at the Henderson Center.

Homecoming Pride Gala, 7 p.m., Oct. 19. Don Morris Room. Proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will benefit the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Student Scholarship.

Homecoming Stampede 5k , 8 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 20. 5k registration is available at http://www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=10147

Marshall University Alumni Association Tailgate, presented by Ohio Valley Bank.11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 20. Field beside Harless Dining Hall. Tailgate registration is available at www.herdalum.com . Tickets are $10.

Thundering Herd vs. Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m., Joan C. Edwards Stadium. Tickets are available at herdzone.com

For a complete list of activities visit https://www.marshall.edu/homecoming/events/.

Campus events are sponsored by the Marshall University Alumni Association, Student Government Association, Office of Student Activities, Marshall University Black Alumni Association and Office of Intercultural Affairs and others.

The Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine is also hosting several events during Homecoming 2018. For a detailed list of school of medicine activities, visit: https://jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni-giving/homecoming/.