McKnight joins Marshall Health communications team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Michele McKnight has been named community and media relations coordinator for Marshall Health , the faculty practice plan of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine . She will also provide media relations and community outreach to the Marshall University School of Pharmacy .

“Michele’s writing and organizational skills as well as her experience in media relations are an asset to Marshall Health and the schools of medicine and pharmacy as we work to share our story with a broader audience,” said Sheanna Spence, director of external affairs for the School of Medicine.

McKnight is a public relations professional with experience in media, government and nonprofits. For more than a decade, she worked as a communications specialist for the West Virginia Prevention Resource Center, where her duties included statewide media relations and hosting a news and interview television program produced by the West Virginia Library Commission.

McKnight is a two-time Marshall University graduate with a B.A. and M.A. in Journalism. During her college days, she was a reporter, anchor and producer for 88.1 FM WMUL and MU Report. She was also a reporter for the Marshall University Parthenon and The Herald-Dispatch.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the Marshall community,” McKnight said. “I look forward to working with local and statewide media to help Marshall Health inform its patient population and attract students to our schools of medicine and pharmacy.”