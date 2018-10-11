AG Reminds Consumers to Give Wisely to Hurricane Michael Relief

Never feel pressure to donate immediately.

Be suspicious of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.

Consider paying by credit card, which is the safest option for security and tax purposes.

Ask how much of an individual donation directly supports hurricane relief.

If the charity is unfamiliar, gather as much information as possible about the organization.

Never rely on a group's sympathetic sounding name or its similarity to a well-known, reputable entity.

Be wary of unsolicited calls that thank you for donations that you do not recall making.

Verify any local chapter is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of its parent organization.

Go directly to a charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.

Any online contribution website should start with https://. The “s” verifies a secure connection, making it less likely for personal information to be stolen.

Be wary of any charity refusing to detail its mission, use of donations or proof of tax deductibility.