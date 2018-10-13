Most read
Charleston Man and Airport Service Business Sentenced for Hazardous Waste Charge
“We will protect the environment by enforcing federal environmental laws,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Proper disposal of hazardous waste ensures our environment and the public are protected. Business owners have a responsibility to comply with environmental laws and regulations governing hazardous waste disposal. Violators will be held accountable.”
“By refusing to comply with laws that ensure the safe handling and storage of hazardous waste, the defendant put the unsuspecting public at serious risk,” said Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Lynn of EPA’s criminal enforcement program in West Virginia. “Special agents found numerous containers filled with hazardous waste materials including oil, aviation gas and jet fuel. EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to protecting local communities by holding accountable those who disregard the harm they pose to public health and the environment.”
Executive Air’s business of fueling and servicing planes generated hazardous waste. The waste was stored in unlabeled 55 gallon drums that were kept on site. By September of 2015, Executive Air had accumulated 37 drums of waste fluid, of which 27 drums were hazardous under federal law. The 27 drums of hazardous waste included a mix of oil, aviation gas, and jet fuel, and each drum was hazardous because it was either ignitable, toxic, or both. Executive Air did not have the federally required permit to store such a large quantity of hazardous waste. Miller previously admitted that he knew about the drums of waste material at Executive Air. In his plea agreement, Miller admitted that he directed that employees of Executive Air to dispose of the waste drums in September of 2015. Instead of hiring a licensed hazardous waste hauler, the employees moved the drums in the middle of the night to a farm outside Charleston, West Virginia. The drums were further moved to a building in Charleston where they were discovered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division in November 2015. Once discovered, the drums were then sent to a licensed hazardous waste disposal facility for proper disposal.
Special Assistant United States Attorney Perry D. McDaniel and Assistant United States Attorney Erik S. Goes are handling the prosecution. Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the proceedings.